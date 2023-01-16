ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Bamboo is one of the most famous plants on the planet, known for its soothing sound and ability to grow extremely fast. Because of this, it has become a popular plant for gardeners around the world.

Many Illinois residents, however, might be wondering if they can legally plant the fast-growing grass in their yard. According to Growing Guides, Illinois’ climate is perfect to grow bamboo, though not all species will do well in the state.

As Illinois has fluctuating weather during the year, it is important to choose a species that can withstand the colder months. While the plant grows best in warm and humid climates, residents can pick out varieties such as Phyllostachys edulis and Fargesia rufa to have the best bet of keeping the plant alive.

While bamboo is not banned in the state, it is important to remember that different cities can create their own rules on the plant. For example, Champaign considered banning the plants years ago, according to The News-Gazette. The reason was that, since it grows so quickly, root systems could become too expansive and cause structural damage. Residents should check their cities’ laws before planting.

For those that do choose to plant, they might be wanting a variety of bamboo that comes from a little closer to home. Luckily for them, Illinois has its own native bamboo species, according to the University of Illinois.

Giant Cane (Arundinaria gigantea) is the state’s only native species of bamboo, and is one of only three native to the continent.