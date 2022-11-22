(WTVO) — Recreational marijuana has been legal in Illinois for almost three years, but the drug still has some of the highest tax rates in the country. Many residents looking to save some money might be asking if they can grow it at their homes themselves.

The short answer is that it depends. Recreational users cannot grow their own plants, according to the Law Offices of Andrew W. Weisberg. However, residents with a medical card are allowed to grow up to five plants of their own.

Those who do not have a medical card can still enjoy the recreational drug if they are of legal age, but they can face stiff legal consequences if they grow it themselves. If a recreational user is found to have up to five plants, it will only result in a fine of $200. However, the penalties become steeper the more plants a person has.

Growing five to 20 plants is considered a felony, and the grower could face up to three years in prison if found guilty. They would also have to pay up to $25,000 in fines. Twenty to 50 plants could send a person to prison for five years, while 50-100 plants can include the five-year sentence plus $100,000 in fines.

If that number goes up to 200 plants, the penalty is raised to seven years. Having over 200 plants could land a grower in prison for up to 15 years.