(WTVO) — Tinted car windows can give drivers some much needed privacy, but how tinted is too tinted in that State of Wisconsin?

As it turns out, Wisconsin residents cannot tint their windows whenever they feel like it, according to Car Tinting Laws.

Tinted windows deal with Visible Light Transmission, or VLT. This is the percentage of detectable light that passes through the windows. For example, if a window has 75% tint, only 75% of the light will get through.

In Wisconsin, the percentage of light let through depends on the specific window of the vehicle. For passenger vehicles, Wisconsin law allows tint above the manufacturer’s AS-1 line.

Front side windows on these vehicles must allow more than 50% light in, while the rear side and back windows must allow more than 35% of light in. It is also important to remember that all tinting must be non-reflective, according to Wisconsin State Law.

Not following tinting laws in Wisconsin could result in a $175 fine.