ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Unwanted house guests can be a problem in Illinois. There are many ways to get rid of these pesky roommates, but can Illinois residents legally deal with them on their own?

Illinois residents are legally allowed to control nuisance mammals on their property, according to the Village of Deerfield, but it depends on what kind of mammal it is.

Small mammals, which include mice, rats and voles, can be killed or removed without a permit in the state. This includes animals like house mice, Norway rats, gophers, shrews and chipmunks.

However, some mammals that would fit into these categories are protected in Illinois as they are endangered or threatened. Illinois residents are not allowed to kill eastern woodrats, rice rats or Franklin’s ground squirrels.

It is also important to note that Illinois residents can only deal with “ground squirrels.” Animals like the Gray and Red squirrels are considered “tree squirrels,” and the state recommends that assistance of a Nuisance Wildlife Control Operator to remove these animals.