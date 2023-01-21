ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — E-cigs, or vapes, have become a popular substitute for cigarettes as of late, but do the same laws for cigarette smoking surround them in Illinois?

As it turns out, the answer is not so black and white. Illinois residents are not allowed to smoke cigarettes indoors in public places, but it is not so clear when that cigarette is replaced with a vape.

Illinois’ Clean Indoor Air Act has not been amended to prohibit the indoor use of e-cigs, according to The Consumer Advocates for Smoke-Free Alternatives Association. While this means that vaping indoors is not expressly prohibited by Illinois law, it is still frowned upon.

It is also important to remember that businesses can create their own rules about vaping on their premises.

Also, many different municipalities in the state have created their own ordinances vaping where smoking is prohibited. Arlington Heights, Boone County, Chicago, Deerfield, DeKalb, Elgin, Elk Grove Village, Evanston, Naperville, New Lenox, Oak Park, Ogle County, Palatine, Schaumburg, Skokie, Vernon Hills, Wheaton and Wilmette currently have prohibiting ordinances.