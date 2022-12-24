(WTVO) — Gun rights are in flux throughout the nation, with many groups attempting to ban assault rifles from the streets. Because of this, many residents are left wondering what gun laws in their state looks like.

Wisconsin residents might be wondering if they can own a machine gun for home defense. The short answer, however, is no. Wisconsin residents are not allowed to own a machine gun, according to Grieve Law. Residents that are caught owning these types of weapons can face stiff penalities.

Selling, possessing or transporting a machine gun, or any other fully automatic gun, is a Class H felony in the state. Many guns can be modified in different ways, and residents might be curious if turning a once non-automatic gun into a fully automatic will carry the same punishment.

While it is not the same, it is still a hefty punishment. Wisconsin gun laws says that modifying a weapon to make it fully automatic is a Class F felony.

While residents can face hefty penalties, there are ways to legally own machine guns in the state. If the machine gun is intended for scientific purposes, is not usable and is only kept “curiosity, ornament, or keepsake,” residents can own the weapon. They can also own it if it has been adapted to use pistol cartridges for purposes “not manifestly aggressive.”