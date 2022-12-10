(WTVO) — From cats and dogs to ferrets and rabbits, there are a wide number of pets that Illinois residents can own and love. But what if they are looking for something a little more wild?

Raccoons might have a reputation as being “trash pandas,” but many people believe that these delinquents are cute. So much so that they might want to make one a new part of the family. However, there are things that these people should know before bringing them into their home.

Nearly all wildlife in Illinois is protected under the Wildlife Code, according to the Illinois government

. This means that they cannot be held in captivity without proper authorization from appropriate agencies.

It is also important to remember that wild animals can carry a wide range of disease that can be transmitted to humans, making them risky companions. For those thinking that they can simply vaccinate a baby raccoon that they found abandoned, it is illegal to do so.

Some of the few people in the state that can keep wildlife in captivity are licensed wildlife rehabilitators. Residents should consider contacting one if they find a wild animal in need.