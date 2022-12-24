(WTVO) — With most people in the country having smart phones, residents can take them out and have a camera at a second’s notice to take videos or pictures. However, a lot of people might be wondering if they can they do this when the thing they want to get a picture or video of is a police officer.

In simple terms, Wisconsin residents have the right to record public interactions with the police, according to Ecusocmin. Residents can decline police if they are asked to stop filming, saying that they are within their rights. They should ask to speak to a supervisor if things become confrontational.

While police cannot arrest a person for filming, they can charge the filmer with disorderly conduct or obstruction of justice.