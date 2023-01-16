ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When it comes time to get a new car, most people tend to look at used vehicles to save a little money. But what if they realize after they get it that it is not what they are looking for?

Illinois residents are in luck if that happens to them, but they have to act quickly. State law allows people to cancel certain transactions within three business days, according to the Illinois Attorney General. However, residents must make sure that the transaction applies.

According to a provision of the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act, residents can cancel door-to-door sales within three days if the total is for $25 or more. This only applies to seller solicitation, though, and will only count if the resident is solicited at their home.

In order to cancel a sale, the buyer must send a written notice to the seller within three full business days after the purchase. The seller must also refund the buyer on their deposit within 10 days of the cancellation.