ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Recreational marijuana has been legal in Illinois for three years, and it has been an economical boon, soaring past $1.5 billion in 2022.

A state law that was updated in 2021 allows home cooks to sell a wide variety of products directly to consumers, according to the Illinois General Assembly.

Because of this, residents might be wondering if they can bake their marijuana into tasty treats and sell them for a pretty profit. The answer, though, is the same as buying weed off the street in Illinois.

The short answer, therefore, is no. Residents are not allowed to make edibles and sell them. There are specific reasons for this.

For starters, marijuana in the state can only be bought from licensed sellers for recreational use, according to Illinois Policy. In addition, only people who are 21 can buy these products.

Even though recreational marijuana is now legal across the state, county and municipal governments still have the power to decide if the plant can be sold locally.