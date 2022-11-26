(WTVO) — Most drivers know that certain stoplights allow them to turn right on red, but they may not know that they can turn left on red too sometimes.

While Illinois drivers can turn left on red at stop lights, it is only in certain situations, according to the Illinois General Assembly. The state says that “vehicular traffic facing any steady red signal may cautiously enter the intersection to turn right, or to turn left from a one-way street into a one-way street.”

This means that if a driver is stopped at a red light on a one-way street and they are turning left onto another one-way street, they can turn left without waiting for the light to go green. However, local authorities can create ordinances to keep drivers from doing this.

Drivers should always be aware of traffic signs while on the road. They can left a person know if they can turn at a red light or not.