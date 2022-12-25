(WTVO) — Most drivers know that certain stoplights allow them to turn right on red, but they may not know that they can turn left on red too, sometimes.

While Wisconsin drivers can turn left on red at stop lights, it is only in certain situations, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The state says that drivers “can turn left on red if you are turning from a one-way to a one-way street.”

This means that if a driver is stopped at a red light on a one-way street and they are turning left onto another one-way street, they can turn left without waiting for the light to go green.

If a driver is turning left on red, they must first stop and “yield the right of way to all pedestrians, bicyclists and other vehicles using the intersection.​”