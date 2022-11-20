(WTVO) — It is getting colder out in Illinois, and people are probably relying on their service providers to keep them warm during the winter months. However, what if a resident cannot make their payment on time? Will their heat be shut off in the dead of winter?

Residents can rest easy, however, as it is against state law to disconnect gas for nonpayment when the temperature is below freezing. According to Aimee English, community service liaison at the Citizens Utility Board in Chicago, the utility should suspend disconnection operations if the National Weather Service has forecasted temperatures below 32 degrees within the next 24 hours.

That time period will be extended depending on if a weekend or holiday is included, but it can still be very cold out if it does not reach freezing. Disconnection can still happen if the temperature is above 32 degrees. However, a proper disconnection notice must be sent beforehand.

Gas and utilities can also be shut off without warning if there is no valid customer on record at the residence. If there is gas or electricity theft taking place at the residence, it can be shut off as well.