BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — After a two-year hiatus, Canadian Pacific is bringing it’s Holiday Train back to the rails this year, and it will be making a stop in Byron this December.

“I’m grateful to the CP team members who adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver two exceptional virtual Holiday Train shows and to all those who continued to donate while we kept community members safe,” said Keith Creel, CP’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need. We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving.”

The nationwide tour will launch on November 23rd in Maine and will feature 168 live shows as it travels across the U.S. and Canada.

The Holiday Train is due to arrive in Byron at 11:45 a.m. on December 3rd for a half-hour event, with musical performers to be announced.

A full schedule is available here.

Admission is free, but attendees are asked to bring a donation of a non-perishable food item.

Since the Holiday Train program launched in 1999, it’s raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.