BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — An annual holiday tradition is making a stop in Byron again this year, just ahead of Santa.

The 2023 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make a stop on November 26th at 11:45 a.m. with a 30-minute event beginning at 12 p.m.

Professional musicians will play a free concert from the brightly decorated train’s stage.

The stop in Byron will take place at Tower Road near Byron High School, with a performance by Seaforth and Kiesza.

Seaforth is a country music duo from Australia consisting of Tom Jordan and Mitch Thompson.

Kiesza is a Canadian singer-songwriter known for her dynamic music career. She rose to fame with her breakthrough single “Hideaway” in 2014, which has accrued over a billion streams.

“The Holiday Train program is close to the hearts of our CPKC family. Our railroaders take great joy in joining communities across our network as they come together in the giving spirit of the holidays,” said CPKC President and CEO Keith Creel. “We are proud to support local food banks as we fight food insecurity by collecting food and raising money and awareness. I am grateful to all the railroaders and community members who have supported the Holiday Train over the past quarter century and made it such a success.”

The holiday train tours raise money, food and awareness of how food banks contribute to local communities.