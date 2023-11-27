BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — An annual holiday tradition made its stop in Byron on Sunday morning.

The Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) Holiday Train rolled into town, bringing winter cheer and raising awareness for local food pantries.

Dozens of people lined the tracks to get a glimpse of the train, which is decorated from engine to caboose in festive lights. Some traveled as far as Florida to ring in the holidays with the train.

Photo: Canadian Pacific via handout

“We came to see the train with our family. All the way from Florida so this is fun seeing the snow,” said attendees Louis Muniz and Janan Denniz. “It’s Awesome the dogs are out, come out see your family, have fun, and see the train or a good cause too.”

That good cause is raising awareness, money and support for food pantries across the entire Holiday Train route, which runs from Canada and across the United States.

Bob Goelitz, treasurer of People Helping People Food Pantry, says the event has been helping them collect donations for years.

“It’s always amazing,” Goelitz said. “You know, we got money and food and so on from all kinds of people on it. And it just shows up. It’s really been cool. And of course, it’s nice to have somebody like the Canadian Pacific, you know, bringing bringing awareness in.”

Since the train began its holiday route back in 1999, the program has raised more than $20 million and over five million pounds of food.

Aside from supporting a good cause, attendees also were treated to a free concert, performed by Seaforth and Kiesza. Michelle Bond said the holiday train can be a tradition for families and friends alike.

“I think were going to make this a tradition, especially if they keep coming on a Sunday when we’re all off work,” she said.

The train will make its next stop in Gurnee around 5 p.m. December 3.