ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Michele Neiber, who survived cancer, helped organize an effort with her church to provide “Blessing Bags” to patients suffering from cancer at UW Health’s Regional Cancer Center on Thursday.

First Baptist Church of Machesney Park, at 718 Harlem Road, created the gifts, which contain lotion, chapstick, and a knit hat, among other items.

Neiber said she hopes the bags will make other people who are undergoing treatment feel a little bit more comfortable.

“Any struggle you go through in life, just to have somebody say ‘Hey, I notice you, you’re important,’ whatever it may be, I just think that’s what we’re all supposed to do,” she said. “We hear so many bad things about people in our community, it’s about time that we show that there is [sic] loving people out there, that will want to give back to the community.”

First Baptist also delivered similar bags to patients in July.