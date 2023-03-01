BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The consolidated election is just over a month away, and now the final field of candidates is set.

The 2023 consolidated primary was held Tuesday. There were only two races in the stateline area, in Belvidere and Freeport.

Voters registered in Belvidere’s Ward 2 chose Daniel Snow (R) for City Council over Ronald Chilson (R).

Snow took nearly 63% of the votes.

There are no Democratic candidates running for the position.

In Freeport, voters in Ward 3 had two Democrats on the ballot for City Council: Kathleen Wilken (D) and Rachel Simmons (D).

But it was Simmons’ night: she took home nearly 58% of the vote.