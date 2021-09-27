Candlelight vigil held for Belvidere man killed in shooting

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) – One man is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Belvidere. It is the first homicide in the city since 2015.

The family of the 28-year-old victim held a candlelight vigil Monday afternoon at General Mills Park. They said that Dallas Simpson was killed there less than 24 hours before, and they are now remembering the impact that they said he made.

Amber Simpson, the victim’s sister, said that her life will never be the same without her brother Dallas.

“You took my brother away from me and my family,” Simpson said. “Family and friends meant the world to him, and he defiantly put a stamp on this world.”

Simpson, along with mother Tammy Alm, described Dallas as the life of the party, and a great father of three.

“This is what you took from this little boy. You took his father from this little boy,” Alm said.

“He loved his kids, and he would do anything for them, and you guys took my brother,” added Simpson.

After the first homicide in the city in six years, Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody said that the neighborhood has a lot of community support.

“It only takes one incident, with people who have bad intentions, to really kind of cast a negative cloud over all of that,” Woody said. “It is one of those situations where this is truly a tragedy, and it is unfortunate, and we will do everything we can to find justice for the family.”

Dallas’ family is now asking anyone with information to contact the Belvidere Police Department.

“If anybody knows anything, please come forward, I am begging you,” Alm said. “The sooner they are, caught the better off they are. “Nobody is going to give up until you guys are found, I swear to god.”

Police are reportedly looking for two people in connection with the homicide, who drove off in a dark colored SUV. Woody said that they are also still investigating other shots fired calls from over the weekend.