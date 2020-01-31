Candy company bringing 500 jobs to DeKalb with new distribution center

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, the City of DeKalb announced the construction of a 106 acre Ferrara Candy Company distribution center, which is expected to create 500 new jobs.

The new 1.6 million square foot complex will be built at the center of the ChicagoWest Business Park, and is expected to be operational in 2021.

DeKalb City Manager, Bill Nicklas, said, “The projected investment of more than $100 million by Ferrara in the City of DeKalb affirms the wisdom of our community’s commitment to thoughtful business incentives, advanced water and sewer infrastructure, a trained workforce, and the power of our two institutions of higher learning, Northern Illinois University and Kishwaukee College.”

“This new distribution complex represents growth not only for Ferrara, but the City of DeKalb,” said Mike Murray, Ferrara’s Chief Operating Officer. “This is an exciting time for our company. As our business continues to grow and our portfolio expands, we need additional space to match our ambition. The distribution capacity in DeKalb will allow us to continue to scale our network in the U.S.”

The Ferrara Candy Company is headquartered in Chicago. It makes Lemonheads, Atomic Fireballs, Red Hots, Brach’s, Jujyfruits, Now and Later, and Chuckles brand candies, and distributes Nestle products in the U.S., including Butterfinger, Nestle Crunch, Baby Ruth, Raisnets, and hard candy produced under the Willy Wonka brand.

