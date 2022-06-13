BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Chocolate lovers rejoice.

Candy company “Ferrero” broke ground on a factory expansion in Downstate Bloomington. The candy maker is reportedly investing more than $200 million. Hundreds of new jobs are expected to be created, and it will become Ferrero’s first U.S. factory to produce Kinder Bueno once finished.

It is a premium chocolate bar that is relatively new here.

“This expansion is testament to Illinois’ quality workforce and reputation on the global stage,” said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

“This is a happy moment for Ferrero as we celebrate the continued expansion of our capabilities here,” added Ferrero CEO Todd Siwak. “This expansion will create new, quality career opportunities that will make a positive economic impact in the Bloomington-Normal area.”

Construction starts this fall and is expected to finish next year.