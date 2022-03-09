ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mrs. Buckbee’s Wake N. Bakery, located next to Best Buy, will celebrate its Grand Opening on Wednesday, March 16th.

The bakery, which opened today at 275 Deane Drive, sells hemp and hemp-infused products with a variety of cannabinoids, such as CBD, CBG, delta-8 THC and delta-9 THC.

“We have a very knowledgeable staff who can answer questions and explain how the different cannabinoids work,” owner Erik Carlson said in a press release. “Whether you are looking for pain relief, stress relief, or a more psychoactive experience, we have got you covered.”

The Wake N Bakery has a wide array of baked treats, including Chocolate Chip cookies, Macadamia Nut cookies, Chocolate Fudge brownies, Chunky Monkey blondies.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to bake all day,” said head baker, Misty Kegel. “It’s an even sweeter dream to be baking with weed!”

The sale of legal marijuana began in Illinois in January 2020.