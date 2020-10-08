Cantaloupe sold at Meijer stores recalled over Salmonella concerns

(WXIN) — Cantaloupe sold at Meijer stores in several states, including Illinois, is the subject of a recall.
Meijer and Arizona-based Eagle Produce, LLC announced the voluntary recall this week. It’s part of an investigation into possible Salmonella contamination.
The recall includes whole cantaloupe and select cut cantaloupe fruit trays and bowls. The products were available at Meijer stores in Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin. They came in various weights ranging from 6 to 40 ounces and were sold between Sept. 26 and Oct. 5.
No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall so far. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections, especially among children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.
Symptoms include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Sometimes, the organism can get into the bloodstream and produce more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
According to the FDA’s recall notice:
The recalled whole cantaloupe would have a sticker label stating Kandy Brand from Eagle Produce, LLC. If there is no sticker label to identify it, then it should be considered part of the recall. In addition, Meijer may have used cantaloupe ingredients that originated from Eagle Produce, LLC in the store made products.
The recall includes the following products:
- 9450 – Gas Station Mixed Melon Chunk Cup
- 9505 – Gas Station Mixed Fruit Cup
- 9644 – Gas Station Cantaloupe 6 oz
- 21921000000 – Fruit Frenzy Bowl 40 oz
- 21921400000 – Fruit Tray
- 21924800000 – Fruit Tray with Dip
- 21932300000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large PLU 4960
- 21933400000 – Mixed Melon Chunks Large Bowl
- 21933700000 – Mixed Melon Chunks Small Bowl
- 21960100000 – Fruit Frenzy 16 oz Bowl PLU
- 21971100000 – Strawberry/Pineapple Cup 6 oz
- 21971200000 – Mixed Fruit Cup 6 oz
- 21971700000 – Berry Explosion Cup 6 oz
- 21971800000 – Mixed Melon Chunk Cup 6 oz
- 21984400000 – Mixed Melon Cup
- 22012400000 – Mixed Fruit Cup
- 22019600000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Small Bowl
- 22020000000 – Fruit Frenzy 32 oz Bowl PLU 1
- 22021900000 – Cantaloupe and Honeydew Slices
- 22022000000 – Mixed Melon Slices
- 22045000000 – Fruit Palooza
- 22045200000 – Melons & Berries
- 22045300000 – Triple Treat & Melon
- 22061600000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher
- 22061700000 – Cantaloupe Chunks Large Kosher
- 28873400000 – Fruit Salad
If you’ve purchased the recalled cantaloupe, throw it away or return it to Meijer for a refund. Anyone with questions can call Meijer at 800-543-3704, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
