LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Capri restaurant, damaged in a downtown fire last October, has decided to reopen in Loves Park.

The Capri Restaurant, at 313 E. State Street, is a self-described “old school Italian” restaurant that has been a staple of Rockford’s downtown since 1963.

Officials said the employees were preparing to open the restaurant around 4 p.m. on October 27th, 2022, when a fire broke out in one of the pizza ovens. When they were unable to extinguish the fire, they called 911. All employees were able to evacuate.

The fire caused more than $300,000 in damages.

Loves Park Mayor Greg jury confirmed this week that the Grisanzio family, which owns Capri, bought a vacant Shell gas station at 6480 E. Riverside Blvd.

Construction crews are already tearing out the pumps at the former Shell, just west of Perryville Road.