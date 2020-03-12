Police: 11 pounds of marijuana, guns found during search of Capron home

Live Now
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — 26-year-old Gordon Bittner, of Capron, has been arrested on drug and weapons charges.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics officers were called in to assist deputies with an investigation at Bittner’s home on Cloud Mist Drive.

During the search of the residence, police say over 5,000 grams of cannabis and two firearms were seized.

Bittner was charged with Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, and 2 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

Police say he was arrested in Racine and is awaiting extradition to Boone County.

Bittner faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

