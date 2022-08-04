CAPRON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Capron man has been found guilty of first degree murder for stabbing his wife to death in an unsuccessful murder-suicide, in their mobile home in 2018.

According to the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office, on Thursday, Juan Cerda, 49, was found guilty of killing Kenia Acosta, his wife on July 13, 2018.

Police said they were called to the Capron Trailer Park on Route 173 and found Acosta laying on the bedroom floor, with Cerda lying face down on top of her.

Paramedics determined that Acosta was dead from multiple stab wounds to her chest, arms and neck, and a stab wound which had penetrated her heart. Police found a large knife and a box cutter nearby.

Cerda also had cuts on his arms, torso and neck. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and was released a few days later.

Police found a note Cerda had written, begging for forgiveness and directing who should have custody of the couple’s children.

He faces up to 60 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for September 16th, 2022.