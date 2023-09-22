SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, South Beloit Police released photos of a wanted individual connected to a series of car burglaries.

According to police, shortly after the burglaries that took place on Thursday, the suspect was captured on camera while stopped at a gas station in Beloit, Wisconsin, where they used a stolen credit card to purchase gas.

Photo: South Beloit Police Dept.

The suspect was pictured wearing a Green Bay Packers hoodie and shorts, white socks and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact police at 815-389-3491