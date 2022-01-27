Car catches fire, burns down Belvidere garage

BELVIDERE, Ill (WTVO) — A car caught fire in a Belvidere garage Thursday morning, resulting in $50,000 in damages.

According to the Belvidere Fire Department, the car was inside the garage when it caught fire at 11 a.m. this morning.

Firefighters from Belvidere and surrounding areas were able to get the fire under control in 10 minutes. One bystander was evacuated by medical personnel on the scene but was not taken to the hospital.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.