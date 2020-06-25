Car crash causes part of Route 75 to close

(WTVO)–A portion of Route 75, near Durand in Winnebago County, is closed after a car collision that caused one vehicle to burst into flames this morning.

Witnesses who submitted a video say the incident occurred around 10 a.m. at Pecatonica Rd and Rt 75. It appears from the footage that the front of a black vehicle hit a station wagon.

We will continue to update this story…

