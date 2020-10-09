Car crash in Rock County; four-year-old killed

CLINTON, Rock County (WTVO)–A four-year-old passenger is killed following a car crash in Clinton on Thursday night.

Rocky County officers, as well as emergency responders from Clinton and Beloit arrived at the incident on the East State Highway 67, located between South Larson Road and South State Highway 140.

Officials say a 37-year old Roscoe woman was driving with her child as a passenger in a GMC Acadia, when she later drifted onto the shoulder and swerved back, striking a 25-year-old woman in her Sierra head-on.

Both women were taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville. The child was hospitalized at Beloit Memorial, and later died from injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

