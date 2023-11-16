ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A car burst into flames after veering off the road and into a ditch on Harrison Avenue on Thursday morning.

The Cherry Valley Fire Department was called to the scene across from Rock Church, at 6732 Harrison Avenue, at 11 a.m.

An eyewitness said the vehicle was headed westbound on Harrison when the driver swerved through the median and into the ditch.

According to Cherry Valley Fire Department Captain Thomas Lando, both occupants of the vehicle were able to extract themselves prior to their arrival at the scene and were taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

The fire was brought under control within ten minutes.