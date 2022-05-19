LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was hurt after a car crashed into Sun Me Tan on E. Riverside Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

Police and Fire were called to the scene around 2 p.m. A car had driven through the front of the business, shattering the front window of the store.

An eyewitness to the crash said a woman behind the wheel tried to continue to drive through the building, but onlookers stopped her.

“She was still in drive and I went in there to make sure the tan lady was okay, and the window was broken as you can see. She still had the car in drive, she wouldn’t open the windows or unlock the doors so I could talk to her and help her,” said Alyssa Morris. “The car was still in drive and kept going through the building, so I put it in park and took the keys out of the ignition.”

Damage estimates to the building have not yet been released, and police say they are still investigating.