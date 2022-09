MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver crashed into the garage of a home and then continued into the Rock River Sunday night.

According to the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department, firefighters were called to Ventura Boulevard just before 9 p.m.

Photo: Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District/Sheryl Drost

Officials said the driver was already out of the car when authorities arrived and was not taken to the hospital.

The driver was taken into police custody.