MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Machesney Park first responders were called into action Wednesday evening after a car drove into a house.

It happened in the 1200 block of Harlem Road, near the intersection of Cadet Road, around 5:45 p.m. The driver went through a stop sign and two fences before hitting the house.

Debris was left on the road, which blocked traffic for a bit.

Nicor was also called to turn off the gas supply.

It is not clear what caused the driver to leave the road, or if they will face charges.

The was no word on any injuries at the time of this writing.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING…