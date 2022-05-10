ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — No donors or employees of the Rock River Valley Blood Center were injured after a car crashed into the building Tuesday morning, the center said.

Photo: Rock River Valley Blood Center

The exterior and interior of the building suffered damage in the crash, at 419 N. 6th Street.

The Blood Center says it will remain open today and the incident will not interfere with appointments or walk-in donors.

“As you know as we approach the Memorial Day holiday, RRVBC really needs to keep their blood supply up as holiday weekends are typically high blood usage weekends due to traumas, travel, etc,” the RRVBC said.