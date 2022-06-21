ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were reportedly hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a trailer tipped onto and crushed a car in a crash near the Spring Creek and Auburn Street cloverleaf, witnesses said.

According to the owner of the car, his brother and his girlfriend took the vehicle without permission, and he reported it stolen.

The man also said his brother was wanted on numerous warrants in Winnebago County, Boone County, and Wisconsin, but police have not yet confirmed that information.

Around 1:00 p.m., witnesses said the car was involved in a crash just below the US 251 overpass. A truck trailer tipped over and crushed the car with the occupants inside.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

A city worker was also hit by the trailer, according to a witness.