ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A car that caught fire in a driveway overnight created a fire that spread to an adjacent house and garage, causing $80,000 in damages.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters who arrived at the home, in the 1700 block of 17th Street around 1 a.m. Saturday, found the car fully engulfed in flames.

Additional engine companies were called in to battle the fire, which had spread into the garage and the home itself.

No one was injured, officials said, but the homeowners are being assisted by the Red Cross to find alternative housing.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.