Car explodes in flames after striking Beloit telephone pole

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Fire Department were dispatched Friday afternoon to a car on fire after a vehicle slid off the roadway and struck a telephone pole.

Officials say the pole broke in half and electrical wires were lying on the ground.

Firefighters had to wait until representatives from Alliant Energy could arrive on the scene and cut the power before they could extinguish the fire.

The occupants of the vehicle were able to escape unharmed.

