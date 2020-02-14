Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Car explodes in flames after striking Beloit telephone pole

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Fire Department were dispatched Friday afternoon to a car on fire after a vehicle slid off the roadway and struck a telephone pole.

Officials say the pole broke in half and electrical wires were lying on the ground.

Firefighters had to wait until representatives from Alliant Energy could arrive on the scene and cut the power before they could extinguish the fire.

The occupants of the vehicle were able to escape unharmed.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories