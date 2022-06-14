MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — One person is reportedly in critical condition after flipping their car onto its side and downing power lines in Machesney Park.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday at 10822 Ventura Blvd., according to police scanner. A neighbor said that a car took out a 25 foot pine tree before coming to a rest on its side, with power lines covering the car. Two people were in the car, a man and a woman, with the man reportedly being in critical condition.

Power in the surrounding area was knocked out due to the felled power lines. Police are continuing their investigation before they can clear the scene. Power will be returned to the houses without it after the scene is cleared, though it might take some time.

This story is developing…