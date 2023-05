ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Union Pacific train creeping through the Rockford City Market hit a car near the railroad tracks on Friday afternoon.

At 3:07 p.m., police said no one was injured in the incident, which occurred on Madison and Market streets, near the City Market Pavillion.

Police said the car suffered minor damage. Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash, but the roadway has since reopened.