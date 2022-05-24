ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A car in Rockford ended up on its side Tuesday night after colliding with another car before crashing into a house.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. at the corner of School Street and Soper Avenue, according to the Rockford Fire Department. Little information is known at this time, but the accident involved two cars. Both of the drivers were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

It was the second time the home has been hit by a vehicle in three weeks, according to Rockford Fire. Police are looking into what caused the crash.