JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A vehicle was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday.

A resident reported on Monday what they believed to be a sunken vehicle in the Rock River, near Riverside Park, in Janesville, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies deployed a boat and confirmed the location of the vehicle, taking side-scan images.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team went into the river on Wednesday, locating the vehicle under 12 feet underwater. They connected tow straps, with Davis Towing removing the vehicle from the river bottom.

The origin of the vehicle was unknown at the time of this writing. The incident is under investigation.