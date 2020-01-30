Driver flees from police, smashes into house on Rose Ave.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 22-year-old Michael Mallett was arrested Thursday after he allegedly fled from police, lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a home on Rose Avenue.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. in the 1100 block of Rose Avenue.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department says deputies spotted a car driven by “a suspicious person,” and as they went to stop the car, the driver took off at a high rate of speed before losing control of the vehicle and crashing into the house.

The family says a woman was home at the time of the accident, but was not hurt. .

Police say Mallett tried to run from the scene but was pursued by police on foot, and taken into custody.

The home has been condemned.

Photo: Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office

