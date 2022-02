ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tutoring sessions were brought to a screeching halt Thursday after a car smashed through the front doors of a local business.

First responders were called to the Huntington Learning Center, at 5301 E. State Street, around 1 p.m. when a green Kia drove through the glass front doors.

At least one other car was damaged. Investigators haven’t released details about the crash, but said no one was seriously hurt.