Car strikes fire hydrant in 2-car Loves Park accident

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Loves Park Police have closed a portion of Grand Avenue and N. 2nd Street after a car struck a fire hydrant and flooded the street Wednesday afternoon, in a two-car accident.

Police said the driver’s foot slipped off the pedal of a Crown Victoria, headed northbound on N. 2nd, and ran a red light, hitting another car coming Grand Avenue.

The driver and a child passenger in that car were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Crown Victoria has been cited for running a red light, police said.

