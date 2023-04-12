ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new report showed that 2022 was bad year for car thefts in Illinois.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau said that the state had a 35% increase in thefts from 2021. While there were more cars stolen in other states, Illinois had the highest percentage change in the whole country.

The state saw 28,677 car thefts in 2021, which jumped to 38,649 in 2022. In total, 1,001,967 cars were stolen in the U.S. last year.

“Law enforcement agencies and communities across the United States continue to be plagued by record and near-record levels of vehicular crime as monthly theft totals nationwide consistently exceeded 75,000 in 2022,” the report said. “According to new analysis conducted by the National Insurance Crime Bureau … more than 1 million vehicles were stolen last year, marking a 7% increase over 2021.”

Governor JB Pritzker made $250 million available in 2022 to help combat the issue, according The Center Square. Even with that money, Illinois was still the fifth worst state in the country when it came to car thefts.

Colorado, Florida, Washington, Texas and California were the only states above Illinois for the number of cars stolen in 2022.

Andrew Perkins, vice president of the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies, said that the thefts might impact how much residents pay for their insurance.

“Crime would factor into it. You mentioned carjacking, and sure, that is one of many factors that goes into it,” Perkins said. “It’s all about the percentage of carjackings and the percentage of burglaries.”