Car to car shooting ends in crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford Police are investigating after a car to car shooting on Friday.

Police responded to the area of 10th Avenue and 20th Street around 6 pm, for reports of shots fired between two vehicles chasing each other.

One of those vehicles collided with two parked cars and the people inside ran away.

Officers found them as well as a handgun left in the car.

