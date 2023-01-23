ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters were called to a home in the 300 block of Ogilby Road for a house fire late Sunday night.

Officials reported the residents of the home called the fire department around 11:43 p.m. after smelling smoke while they were in the bedroom.

The occupants could not find the source of the fire, authorities said, but were able to escape safely.

When firefighters arrived, a fire was visible from a window. The crew was able to bring the fire under control before it spread, but the fire, which was ruled as accidental in nature, caused by “careless smoking,” still caused an estimated $30,000 in damages.

One cat was found within the house, but was moved to safety, officials said. The residents have been displaced, and are being assisted by the Red Cross.