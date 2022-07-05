FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Fire Department says a “careless use of fireworks” resulted in $5,000 in damages to a home in the early morning hours on the Fourth of July.

The Freeport Fire Department was called to a residence at West Dexter Street around 12:42 a.m. and found small flames and smoke coming from the roof.

Fire officials said the residents of the home had evacuated and crews were able to quickly put the fire out.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

No firefighters were injured in the incident.