ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities say “carelessly discarded cigarettes” were the cause of a house fire in Rockford on Wednesday morning.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, at midnight one of the occupants of the home, in the 5800 block of LaCresta Drive, was watching TV when they smelled smoke. The smoke detectors then went off and the occupant found the garage was on fire.

Firefighters arrived and found the garage fully on fire and spreading to the attached house. Only one of the occupants was outside when firefighters arrived, but the other occupant was found outside in the backyard, having escaped through a rear door.

The fire spread from the garage to a portion of the living area and the couple were unable to return to the home due to the damage, firefighters said.

No one was injured. It took firefighters nearly three hours to extinguish the fire.

The loss to the home was estimated at $100,000.